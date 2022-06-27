Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,631. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average is $210.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

