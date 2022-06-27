Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,812. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

