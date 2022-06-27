Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

PLD opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. Prologis has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

