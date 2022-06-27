PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,399 shares of company stock worth $489,596. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 110,561 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

