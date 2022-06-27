Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Up 20%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 87,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 121,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.70 million and a PE ratio of -32.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

