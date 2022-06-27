Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Quotient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 22,936,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Get Quotient alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quotient stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.15% of Quotient worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.