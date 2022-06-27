Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) were up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 2,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 948,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $648.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $1,151,457.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,553,865.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 in the last ninety days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 38.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

