RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $568.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.00. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at $456,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,271,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,592,335 and have sold 6,367 shares valued at $140,729. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

