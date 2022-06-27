Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $290,260.53 and $621.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,808.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.01 or 0.05752358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00027568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00270626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00080078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00582200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.96 or 0.00538034 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

