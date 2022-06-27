RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Neutral

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $193.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $218.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROLL. TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $182.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.