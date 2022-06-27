Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,023 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.86. 31,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

