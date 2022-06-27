Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Reef Casino Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, North Queensland, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Brisbane, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

