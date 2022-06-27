Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1.84 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00179908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00063792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.