Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

RRX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $117.14. 245,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,380. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.66.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $333,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

