REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $25.64. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1,603 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.14.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 880,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 474,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.