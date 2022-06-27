Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 629.44 ($7.71).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 482.70 ($5.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 516.01. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 662 ($8.11).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.