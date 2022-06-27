Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 629.44 ($7.71).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 482.70 ($5.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 516.01. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 662 ($8.11).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.