Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer Purchases 7,700 Shares

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,742.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,546.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RSVRW traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reservoir Media stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.