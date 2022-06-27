Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76.35 ($0.94), with a volume of 150548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.00).
The stock has a market cap of £236.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.95.
Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)
Read More
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.