Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76.35 ($0.94), with a volume of 150548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.00).

The stock has a market cap of £236.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.95.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

