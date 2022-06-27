Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 15th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 122.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

