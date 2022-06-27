Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.50. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

RIO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.32. 388,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rio2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

