RioDeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $577,134.00 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $577,134.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,710.43 or 0.99997814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

