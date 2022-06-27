Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 360.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.68. 39,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,561. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

