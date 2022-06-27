Riversedge Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.41. 2,192,504 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

