Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 23,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. 59,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,662. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

