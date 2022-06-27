Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 33,409 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.