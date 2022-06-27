Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,054 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $77.52. 85,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,491,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

