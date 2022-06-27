Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.