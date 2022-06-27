Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

3M stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.56. 15,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,173. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.