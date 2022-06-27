Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 214,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 128,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 238,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,240,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

