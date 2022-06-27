Rockland Trust Co. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.50. 12,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,382. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

