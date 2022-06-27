Rockland Trust Co. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,901. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

