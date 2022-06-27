Rockland Trust Co. Sells 15,610 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.84. 115,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,559. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

