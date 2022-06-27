Royal Bank of Canada Increases FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 165

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FirstGroup stock remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
FirstGroup Company Profile
