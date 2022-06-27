Royal Bank of Canada Increases FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 165

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FirstGroup stock remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

