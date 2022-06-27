SAFE DEAL Price Hits $1.21 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $69,046.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005802 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00183320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014653 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,650,874 coins and its circulating supply is 3,623,732 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.