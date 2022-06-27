SafeCapital 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $2,358.09 and approximately $48.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00128728 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

