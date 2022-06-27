Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €40.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($42.95) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.60 ($33.26) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($30.11) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SZG stock opened at €24.20 ($25.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.50. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($51.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

