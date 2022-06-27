Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of SAND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 1,401,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 608,600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

