Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises about 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. UBS Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($124.21) to €119.00 ($125.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

