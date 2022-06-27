Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,203,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 15,633,446 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $35.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

