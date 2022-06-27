Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,080. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

