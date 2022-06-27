Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $169.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.92.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,752 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.