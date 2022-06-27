SelfKey (KEY) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and $47.48 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

