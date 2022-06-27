SG Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

TITN stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $561.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.