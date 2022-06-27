SG Capital Management LLC Invests $3.58 Million in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 146,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. PetIQ accounts for 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $14,887,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in PetIQ by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 327,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 123.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 261,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PetIQ by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 251,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PetIQ by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $158,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $17.13. 4,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,391. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $503.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

