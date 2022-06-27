SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.16. 17,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.