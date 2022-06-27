SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Nature’s Sunshine Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 11.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $2,929,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,010,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $222.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $110.49 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

