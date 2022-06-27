SG Capital Management LLC Sells 116,675 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,675 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services makes up approximately 4.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of H&E Equipment Services worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 20,042 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,463.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,636 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. 1,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

