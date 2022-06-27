SG Capital Management LLC Sells 73,529 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,529 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for about 1.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.96. 2,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $109.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

