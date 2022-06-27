Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $893.32.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $385.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $297.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 43.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after buying an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after buying an additional 724,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Shopify by 101.5% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,818,000 after buying an additional 577,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.