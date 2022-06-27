SHPING (SHPING) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.96 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 134.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 170.6% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and approximately $24.96 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,207,032 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

